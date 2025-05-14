Saudi Arabia - King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC), a company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed an executive partnership agreement with Bechtel to develop three new passenger terminals at King Salman International Airport (KSIA) in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi–US Investment Forum, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Under the agreement, Bechtel will manage the development of three terminals: a new terminal dedicated to commercial airlines, a new Terminal 6, and a third terminal for private aviation, which will include aircraft maintenance facilities.

The airport, expected to be the world’s largest when it opens in the coming decade, is a pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 that will serve as an economic engine for Riyadh and the surrounding region.

When completed, the KSIA will operate six parallel runways and handle an anticipated capacity of 185 million passengers and 3.5 million tons of cargo annually by 2050. The new terminals will support economic growth in Riyadh and the surrounding region, while enhancing global connectivity and delivering a world-class passenger experience.

Darren Mort, President of Bechtel’s Infrastructure business, and Marco Mejia, Acting CEO of King Salman International Airport Development Company, sign agreement naming Bechtel delivery partner for three new KSIA terminals.

Acting CEO of King Salman International Airport Development Company Marco Mejia stated: "Our company is proceeding according to schedule to complete various executive works for buildings and infrastructure, ensuring the airport is ready to welcome travelers as soon as possible. Our selection of Bechtel as the delivery partner for the development of three new terminals demonstrates the project's commitment to elevating aviation infrastructure innovation standards through partnership with a company that brings over 120 years of global experience."

He added: "The three new terminals will be designed to meet LEED Platinum certification requirements, reflecting King Salman International Airport Development Company's adherence to the highest global sustainability standards and to green solutions."

President of Bechtel’s Infrastructure Business Darren Mort stated: "The KSIA project represents one of the world's most prominent aviation projects currently under development. We are delighted to be part of this inspiring project and to contribute our previous experience from major airports worldwide in realising the airport's vision and delivering an exceptional, unprecedented travel experience globally."

