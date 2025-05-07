MUSCAT: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) is accelerating efforts to modernise the national grid in support of the Sultanate’s clean energy transition, aiming to enable 30 per cent renewable energy integration into the electricity mix by 2030.

Speaking at the 22nd Annual Conference of the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) in Muscat, Hisham al Riyami, General Manager – Planning at OETC, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing Oman Vision 2040 targets.

“The government and policymakers have set a clear target to achieve around 30 per cent renewable energy in the national energy mix by 2030 — equivalent to approximately nine gigawatt of installed capacity,” Al Riyami said.

He noted Oman’s natural advantage lies in the diversity of its renewable resources. “Solar energy is abundant during the day, while wind energy tends to be stronger at night. This complementary pattern provides an excellent opportunity to meet demand under various operational scenarios,” he explained.

As the national transmission system operator, OETC plays a pivotal role in enabling and integrating renewables. “We aspire to become a national champion in this field,” Al Riyami said. “We are working closely with our regulator, policymakers, and subsidiaries to ensure full coordination and readiness to connect these energy resources to the national grid.” Achieving the 30 per cent target, he added, will require significant investment in infrastructure upgrades.

“Much of the existing network was not designed to accommodate such high levels of renewable integration. We are upgrading transmission lines and substations to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of power from source to demand centres.”

Al Riyami outlined OETC’s broader ambition to build a smart, world-class, self-healing grid capable of detecting, absorbing, and responding to disruptions. He highlighted the adoption of advanced technologies to optimise asset management, improve maintenance, and reduce system losses.

In southern and remote areas, such as the southwest of Oman, growing demand necessitates rapid infrastructure deployment.

“We are prioritising the development of digital systems for real-time monitoring, data collection, and predictive decision-making,” he said. Technologies such as SCADA and AI-based forecasting tools are increasingly central to grid optimisation.

Al Riyami also stressed the value of microgrids—small, decentralised systems that can operate independently in case of wider network issues. “This decentralised approach enhances system reliability and supports national energy security,” he noted.

He concluded, “We are focused on building a flexible, intelligent, and sustainable transmission network—one that can integrate variable renewable energy, forecast demand accurately, and respond dynamically to Oman’s evolving energy needs.”

The remarks underscore OETC’s central role in enabling the Sultanate’s energy transformation, aligned with broader sustainability goals under Oman Vision 2040.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

