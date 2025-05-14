KUWAIT CITY - The Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) announced Tuesday the inauguration of solar power plants at its two liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling stations in Umm Al-Aish and Shuaiba, with a combined capacity of 4.05 megawatts.

During a ceremony marking the launch, KOTC’s Acting CEO Sheikh Khaled Ahmad Al-Malik Al-Sabah stated that the company is now the first in Kuwait’s oil sector to implement such a strategic renewable energy initiative.

Sheikh Khaled said the project is part of KOTC’s broader goal to achieve full operational capacity at the two LNG stations using renewable energy, underscoring its contribution to environmental sustainability.

He described the initiative as a strategic milestone in the company’s efforts to reach energy self-sufficiency by running key facilities entirely on solar power. This, he noted, would significantly reduce reliance on the national electricity grid and lower the company's carbon footprint.

The KOTC chief emphasized that the solar project aligns with Kuwait’s vision for carbon neutrality and its national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By adopting clean energy solutions, the project not only boosts environmental sustainability but also enhances operational efficiency and reduces costs in line with international standards.

Sheikh Khaled also commended the company’s technical team for their dedication and follow-up throughout the project, highlighting the role of national talent in advancing Kuwait’s shift toward environmentally and economically viable energy solutions.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes