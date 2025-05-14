Saudi Arabia - Parsons Corporation has announced, on the sidelines of the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, that the company has been awarded two Delivery Partner (DP) contracts by the King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC), which is owned by the Public Investment Fund.

These significant contracts represent new work for the company and span the initial four years of the airport’s multi-year development, it said.

The first contract is for airfield assets and includes the runways, taxiways, aircraft parking areas, and air traffic control towers of King Salman International Airport (KSIA) in Riyadh. The second contract is for landside infrastructure packages including roads, utilities, tunnels, bridges, rail network, and landscaping.

As DP, Parsons will provide project management services for all phases of both contracts including early development, design, permits and approvals, procurement, construction, commissioning, handover, and overall coordination, it said.

“Parsons is proud to expand our legacy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which started in 1958 with the Dhahran Airport. It is an honor to work with KSIA’s visionary team on what will become one of the world’s largest airports,” said Carey Smith, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Parsons. “Parsons is committed to supporting KSIADC’s vision to redefine airports for the 21st Century and beyond through delivering an enhanced traveler experience and creating the world’s premier logistics hub.”

Acting CEO of King Salman International Airport Development Company, Marco Mejia, commented: “Selecting Parsons as a Delivery Partner is a strategic step toward realizing our vision of developing a world-class airport built on innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. Delivering a project of this scale requires collaboration with global experts in infrastructure and project management, and Parsons brings the experience and capabilities needed to help us achieve our goals.”

KSIADC is driving the development of the new airport in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh. Covering an area of 57 sq km, the new airport will have 6 parallel runways upon completion and is anticipated to accommodate up to 120 million passengers by 2030 and 185 million passengers, as well as 3.5 million tons of cargo, by 2050.

Parsons, a leading global aviation solutions provider, has planned, designed, constructed, managed, enhanced, and sustained terminal, landside, and airside infrastructure for over 450 airports in 40 countries. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).