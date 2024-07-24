Egypt’s Elsewedy Electric, in partnership with The Arab Contractors, has connected three additional hydro turbine generators to Tanzania’s national power grid, bringing the total power supply from the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP) to 705 megawatts.

The achievement, announced by Tanzanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Doto Biteko on July 16 during a visit to the JNHPP site, marks a significant step towards meeting the country’s electricity demands and stabilizing the national grid.

“The successful connection of these units marks a significant increase in Tanzania’s electricity supply, now totalling 705 MW from the JNHPP, out of an anticipated 2,115 MW,” Biteko said. “This progress ensures that the electricity generation capacity is robust, allowing us to focus on stabilizing the infrastructure for electricity transmission.”

The increased power generation is expected to create a surplus on the Tanzanian grid, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and enhancing energy security.

Wael Hamdy, senior vice president and CEO of E&C at Elsewedy Electric, expressed pride in the company’s contribution to Tanzania’s energy sector.

“We continue to deliver on our commitments,” Hamdy said. “Despite numerous challenges, we began supplying robust power to the Tanzanian grid on February 17, 2024. Shortly thereafter, we bridged the gap in TANESCO’s power demand while simultaneously replacing diesel-fired power with reliable green energy. This not only marks the end of load shedding in Tanzania but also paves the way for TANESCO’s carbon neutrality.”

Elsewedy Electric remains committed to supporting Tanzania’s energy sector and providing sustainable, reliable electricity to all citizens.

