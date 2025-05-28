Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, an investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and a subsidiary of EFG Holding, has concluded advisory on an EGP 2.65 billion corporate bond issuance for EFG Corp-Solutions, as per an emailed press release.

A subsidiary of EFG Finance, EFG Corp-Solutions is a company specializing in leasing and factoring in Egypt. This marks its fourth bond issuance.

The bond, issued with a credit rating of A- from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), has a 13-month tenor.

For this issuance, EFG Hermes acted as the financial advisor, transaction manager, bookrunner, underwriter, and arranger.

Commercial International Bank (CIB) was the placement and subscription bank, while Dreny & Partners provided legal advisory services. KPMG served as the auditor.

EFG Hermes continues its involvement in debt issuances in the region, having recently advised on several transactions, including Bedaya’s sixth securitization issuance valued at EGP 1.64 billion and Valu’s 15th securitized bond issuance worth EGP 1.036 billion.

Other advisory work includes Bedaya’s fifth securitization at EGP 1.78 billion, Sylndr’s EGP 370 million working capital facility, and a short-term note issuance of EGP 433 million for EFG Corp-Solutions.

