A consortium comprising EDF Power Solutions and Korea Western Power Company (KOWEPO) have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for the 1.5 gigawatts (GW) Al Zarraf PV solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) project in Abu Dhabi.

Zarraf Solar PV will be Emirates Water and Electricity Company’s (EWEC) and Abu Dhabi’s fifth utility-scale solar PV project.

The project will significantly contribute to EWEC’s, the Abu Dhabi-based off-taker of water and electricity across the UAE, strategic plan to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to at least 10 gigawatts-ac GWac by 2030, EWEC said in a statement released in January.

By 2035, EWEC forecasts that at least 18GW of solar PV will be in operation, supporting the realisation of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

