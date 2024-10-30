Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced on Wednesday that it has received three proposals from ENGIE, a consortium comprised of EDF Renewables and Korea Western Power (KOWEPO), and a consortium comprised of Jinko Power and JERA, for the development of the new 1,500 megawatt (AC) Khazna Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project (IPP).

Khazna Solar PV IPP is EWEC’s fourth utility-scale solar power project after Noor Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Solar PV and Al Ajban Solar PV, and will raise its total solar PV power capacity to approximately 5.5 GWac when it starts operations in 2027.

EWEC said in a press statement that it received 27 Expressions of Interest (EOI) to the notice issued in September 2023, with 19 qualifying for the Request for Proposals (RFP) stage. The RFP was issued in April 2024.

The awarding announcement and the execution of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) are expected to take place by the second quarter of 2025, the statement noted.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

