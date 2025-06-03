AMEA Power commissioned its 500 megawatt (MW) wind power plant in Egypt, the largest operational wind farm in Africa, according to a press release.

Located in Ras Ghareb in the Red Sea Governorate, the facility anchors Egypt’s leadership in the continent’s renewable energy transition.

This follows the commissioning of AMEA Power’s 500MW Solar PV plant in Aswan, bringing the company’s total commissioned capacity in Egypt to 1 gigawatt (GW) within just six months.

The Amunet Wind Power Plant is a joint venture (JV) between AMEA Power (60%) and Sumitomo Corporation (40%).

It is expected to generate around 2,500 gigawatt hour (GWh) of clean electricity annually, which is enough to power more than 500,000 homes. The plant is also projected to offset 1.4 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

The construction phase secured over 800 job opportunities at peak, supporting AMEA Power’s commitment to job creation, skills development, and inclusive growth

The project, which was completed 2.5 months ahead of schedule, was financed by a consortium of leading international financial institutions, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Meanwhile, the commercial tranche was backed by insurance from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), with additional working capital support from the Commercial International Bank-Egypt (CIB).

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “Bringing 1GW of clean energy online in such a short period is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of our deep commitment to delivering impactful renewable energy solutions. This is the future of power generation in Africa – clean, inclusive, and transformational”

