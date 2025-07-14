SANY Silicon Energy broke ground on a 10 MW solar plant for Runtu Mining Company, its inaugural venture in Zimbabwe and the first in Africa to use SANY’s new “EP + F” model.

The facility will feature 710 of SANY’s high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, advanced inverters, and robust mounting systems.

With construction fast-tracked, the plant is slated for grid connection by the end of 2025 and is expected to produce 18 million kWh of electricity per year. That output will help alleviate Zimbabwe’s power shortages, bolster local industries, and advance the region’s low-carbon transition.

As the debut project for the “EP + F” model, the initiative provides a replicable blueprint for future clean-energy partnerships in emerging markets by lowering up-front costs and increasing financing flexibility.

Runtu Mining’s chairman signalled interest in extending cooperation with SANY to microgrids, heavy-truck electrification, and EV-charging infrastructure.

This milestone underscores SANY’s commitment to global decarbonisation. The company has pledged to maintain high standards of quality and efficiency to deliver the project on time and create lasting value for Zimbabwe’s energy landscape.

Source: SANY launches its first solar power project in Zimbabwe – Container News

