Arab Finance: The Arab Renewable Energy Authority, affiliated with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), and Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) signed a contract to build a 300-kilowatt power station in Djibouti, according to a statement.

The joint project will be implemented by deploying off-grid photovoltaic (PV) systems and a battery energy storage solution with a capacity totaling 1,129 kilowatt-hours.

Moreover, the agreement affirms Egypt’s contribution to boosting clean energy in Africa and transferring technical expertise in the field of renewable energy to neighboring countries.

It also comes within the framework of the state's vision to enhance regional cooperation and achieve sustainable development goals.

The Arab Renewable Energy Authority serves as the main contractor for the project, while NREA acts as the technical consultant.