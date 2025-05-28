Arab Finance: Egypt and the European Union (EU) will launch an investment guarantees mechanism valued at €1.8 billion next June, Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, announced.

On the sidelines of the Egypt-Sweden Business Forum, Al-Mashat noted that the mechanism aims to attract private capital and mobilize major investments across key sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, digitalization, water, agriculture, and climate resilience.

These guarantees will also contribute to mobilizing additional funding from European and international development banks, reinforcing the investment landscape in Egypt, Al-Mashat added.

This is in addition to creating new opportunities for the private sector, including Swedish companies.

The minister indicated that Swedish firms operating in Egypt play a vital role in driving innovation, securing job opportunities, and enhancing industrial efficiency.