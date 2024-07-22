Infinity Power, a joint venture between Netherlands-headquartered Infinity Group and UAE-based Masdar, announced on Monday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sierra Leone to develop 1-gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity in the West African country in phases by 2033.

Infinity Power said in a statement that it will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Energy to conduct feasibility studies, secure necessary permits, and finalise Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

The statement said the project will encompass the development of 200 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation by expanding hydroelectric dam capacity and installing both floating and ground-mounted solar PV systems. It may also include wind and battery storage.

At Sierra Leone’s First National Climate Dialogue and Energy Transition Dialogue held in Oct 2023 and organized by the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security (PI-CREF), President Bio underscored his government’s plan to target an investment for a 1-gigawatt (GW) generation capacity over the next 10-15 years which would then allow Sierra Leone to trade energy with her neighbours.

Earlier this month, Infinity Power had signed an MoU with the Cameroon West Regional Council to develop up to 4GW of renewable energy across solar, wind, battery storage, hydro and biomass technologies by 2035.

Infinity Power plans to deliver 10GW of operational renewable projects across Africa by 2030.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

