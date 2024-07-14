Projects in Cameroon join Infinity Power’s plans to deliver 10GW of operational renewable projects across Africa by 2030

Bafoussam, Cameroon – Infinity Power, the largest African renewable energy provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cameroon West Regional Council to develop up to 4GW of renewable energy across a range of technologies by 2035. The projects in Cameroon join Infinity Power’s existing operations and future plans to build renewable capacity in Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Ghana and Mauritania. The company already has 1.3GW of renewables in operation and a target of 10GW in operation by 2030.

The individual projects, which will be located across the Western Region of Cameroon, will be developed in phases and are likely to include solar, battery storage, wind, hydro and biomass plants. These initiatives aim to generate clean, renewable power for domestic consumption in the Republic of Cameroon, addressing the country's critical power needs. Cameroon has seen a 27% increase in electricity consumption per capita over the last two decades, but its energy demands are currently primarily met by gas and hydro power¹.

The MoU was signed by Infinity Power Deputy CEO, Mr. Ahmed Mulla and the President of the Cameroon West Regional Council, Dr. Jules Hilaire Focka Focka. The signing was also attended by Dr. Vincent Kitio, Lead of Urban Energy Solutions, UN-Habitat.

UN-Habitat will play an essential role in the development of the projects. This will include providing technical assistance, participating in feasibility studies, developing a governance system for energy generation and distribution, creating programs for the productive use of energy, and ensuring that communities benefit from the energy generated to improve their living conditions.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman, Infinity Power, added: "We are excited to announce this new 4GW project in Cameroon. It’s always amazing to invest in facilities in a new country, which feeds into our long-term ambition to operate in every country in Africa, and it’s especially important to be doing this on such a large site which could potentially use a range of technologies.”

Nayer Fouad, CEO, Infinity Power said: "Here at Infinity Power, we are always looking for new opportunities to build projects in new countries. This impressive facility, which will utilize wind and solar power amongst other technologies, has the potential to transform energy provision in the area, help bolster Cameroon’s economy, and deliver huge benefits to local communities.”

Ahmed Mulla, Deputy CEO Infinity Power, stated: "This partnership with the Cameroon West Regional Council and UN-Habitat represents a significant step towards addressing the energy needs of Cameroon through sustainable and renewable solutions.

“Infinity Power is dedicated to delivering world-class renewable energy projects that will not only provide clean power but also contribute to the economic and social development of the communities we serve. We have a clear goal to light up Africa and are excited to add this work in Cameroon to our existing operations and plans in several countries across the continent."

Dr Jules Hilaire Focka Focka, President of the Cameroon West regional Council, said: “During the preparation of the Western Region Strategic Development Plan, the business community requested that energy generation should be the top priority as it will stimulate industrial development. The region experiences daily power rationings that are major barrier to social and economic development. Western region of Cameroon is endowed with enormous energy potentials, human and natural resources. The transformation of these resources could bring the must needed development of the region. Our strategic develop plan includes the creation of a dried port and railways system that will connect the region to the port. We need energy to power the electric train and our industry. We are grateful to Infinity Power to making this dream a reality.”

Dr Vincent Kitio, Lead of Urban Energy Solutions, UN-Habitat added: “The Western region of Cameroon has an abundant renewable energy potential exceeding 6 GW. The region receives only 100 MW of electricity from the national grid for a population of over 2 million people energy, resulting in a huge energy deficit. UN-Habitat welcomes this transformative energy project that will set the region toward a real socio-economic development and impact the lives of over 5 million Cameroonians.”

“The coming-in of Infinity Power with new power generation plants is a game changer that will transform the huge potentials into wealth, and fight poverty. This will address not only the rampant poverty among 40% of Cameroonian population, but also mitigate climate change. UN-Habitat is honoured to be part of this journey and will bring its expertise to ensure that new settlements that will be developed along the new power plants are planned properly and receive adequate urban basic services. UN-Habitat will also ensure that the energy generated is used in an efficient and effective manner.”

The MoU marks a milestone in Infinity Power's mission to expand its renewable energy footprint across Africa and to support the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. This announcement follows the recent signing of a Land Access Agreement for a 10GW onshore wind project with the Egyptian Government, which will be one of the world’s largest renewable energy projects once constructed.

¹ According to data provided by the International Energy Agency up to 2021: https://www.iea.org/countries/cameroon

About Infinity Power:

Infinity Power the largest African pure play renewable energy provider. The joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) targets power generation projects in Africa through renewable energy sources, namely solar and wind, as well as other technologies such as green hydrogen and water desalination. The company also develops complementary technologies such as battery storage and transmission grids. In this way, Infinity Power can provide answers to the challenges of energy supply and power insecurity across the African continent. The company aims to have 10GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030.

Infinity Power brings together the strong track records of both Infinity and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) in developing and operating renewable energy assets. It has a substantial operational portfolio across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, including 1.3GW of solar power and onshore wind farms, which equates to a reduction of more than 3 million tons of CO2 emissions per year using conventional power generation.

Infinity Power is committed to lighting up Africa and supporting the sustainable development of renewable energy across the continent, while creating opportunities for economic, educational and environmental benefits in local communities.

For more information about Infinity Power and its portfolio of renewable energy projects, please visit: www.weareinfinitypower.com

About UN-Habitat:

UN-Habitat is the United Nations agency dedicated to promoting sustainable urbanization and adequate shelter for all. It supports countries in transforming cities into inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable environments.

For more information about UN-Habitat, visit www.unhabitat.org.

