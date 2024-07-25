Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of a 400-megawatt (MW) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Abu Dhabi.

The project, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, is set to provide up to 800 megawatt-hours (MWh) of storage capacity, enhancing system flexibility and network stability to manage peak demand and integrate more renewable energy sources.

The RFP follows the qualification process from the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage in April 2024, where 93 companies and consortiums submitted EOIs, and 27 qualified for the RFP stage.

The BESS will offer ancillary services such as frequency response and voltage regulation, supporting EWEC’s plans to increase solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity to 7.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. This expansion in renewables is expected to cut carbon dioxide intensity from 330 kilograms per megawatt hour (kg/MWh) in 2019 to 190 kg/MWh by 2030.

Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, stated, "The 400MW BESS project marks a key milestone in enhancing the resilience and efficiency of our power network. This technology facilitates the integration of more renewable energy and enables efficient peak demand management. We are committed to advancing the UAE’s position as a leader in the global energy transition and accelerating the nation’s net-zero goals."

The project will adopt Abu Dhabi’s Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, involving the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the BESS system.

Responses to the RFP are expected by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Read more: Abu Dhabi invites proposals for 2.5GW Taweelah C IPP project

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa