Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced that it has commissioned eight new 132 kV transmission substations during the first half, with a conversion capacity of 1,200 megavolt-amperes (MVA) at a total cost of AED1.36 billion ($370 million).

This supports Dewa’s efforts to keep pace with the growing development and the steady urban expansion in Dubai, said the Dubai utility in a statement.

The projects also included 89 km of ground cable to continue to enhance the efficiency of the 132kV transmission network in Dubai and meet the growing demand for electricity across the emirate.

The new transmission substations were commissioned in Al Thanya 3, Al Barsha South 4, Wadi Al Shabak, Nadd Hessa, International City Phase 2, Wadi Al Safa 5, and Umm Suqeim 3, it stated.

Completing these substations required more than 8 million safe working hours using the latest global digital technologies for transmission substations, said the statement.

This aligns with Dewa’s efforts to promote digital transformation across all its services and operations and provide innovative quality services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety, it added.

"We continue our relentless efforts to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and Dubai Social Agenda 33 to provide the best living experience and residential services that are suitable for all," remarked its MD & CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

"We also work to enhance the reliability and availability of the energy network in Dubai utilising the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart technologies, and innovative practices across all our services and operations," stated Al Tayer.

"This has contributed to achieving 100% in the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in Dubai since 2018 and Dewa achieving the best performance among utilities worldwide," he added.

According to him, the total cost of Dewa’s electricity transmission network projects under construction exceeds AED5 billion.

"The total number of transmission substations across Dubai reached 382 by the end of June. This includes 27 units of 400 kV substations and 355 units of 132 kV substations," he added.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at Dewa, said 31 units of 132 kV transmission substations are under construction, and Dewa is reviewing financial proposals for 6 new 132 kV transmission substations.

"Over the next three years, we plan to issue new tenders to build more than 50 132 kV transmission substations and extend 350 kilometres of ground transmission cables," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

