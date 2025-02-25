Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from qualified and experienced firms or consortiums to provide Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for its 1026 megawatt (MW) Combined Cycle Power Plant located at Sharjah.

“The objective of this EOI is to shortlist potential service providers capable of delivering efficient, reliable, and cost-effective O&M services for the plant's sustained operations,” SEWA said in a public notice.

Interested companies or consortiums should have been invited to submit their EOI along with company profile, experience, client list, details of key personnel and qualifications, previous O&M projects, audited financial statements of the last three years. All EOIs should be submitted to email ID- purchase (at) sewa.gov.ae, by 5th of March 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.