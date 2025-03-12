UAE-based GEMS Education and Positive Zero, a Dubai-based clean energy services company, have signed a solar power agreement.

The pact covers the design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of solar rooftops, carports, and bus parking across 23 GEMS schools in Dubai, the education provider said in a statement on Wednesday.

The installed solar systems will have a collective capacity of nearly 12.7 MWp, generating 21.25 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power 2,000 homes for a full year.



The initiative is projected to mitigate 14,276 metric tonnes of carbon emissions per year, equivalent to taking 3,300 cars off the road. Over the project’s lifespan, this reduction would equate to the environmental benefits of cultivating nearly six million trees.

The installation is expected to be complete by early 2026. No financial details were given.

Moreover, Positive Zero will provide financing through long-term leasing, with no upfront investment required from GEMS Education.



The latest agreement builds on GEMS’ collaboration with Positive Zero and its distributed generation business, SirajPower, which previously provided an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract for a solar project at GEMS Founders School – Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

