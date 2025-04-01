DUBAI: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA registered a 4.51 percent annual increase in electrical connection requests for commercial projects through its Al Namoos service in 2024.

This increase highlights DEWA's commitment to keep pace with the rising demand for electricity and water services driven by Dubai's urban expansion as its population and economy continue to grow.

Al Namoos – an Emirati word that describes a race winner – provides electricity connections of up to 150 kilowatts within five days to DEWA’s accredited consultants and contractors through a two-step process.

DEWA received 8,241requests for electricity connections in 2024. The number of its accredited consultants and contractors stood at 2,123 by 31 December 2024.

“We are witnessing a growing turnout by consultants and contractors interested in DEWA's smart services, reflecting the success of our efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai in facilitating businesses. We provide facilities for industrial, commercial and residential projects to accelerate business and improve performance, as well as solidify Dubai's position as a major hub for investments from around the world. In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), we are developing our solid and pioneering infrastructure. We rely on innovation and state-of-the-art technologies and solutions to provide all the necessary capabilities and digital services that help consultants and contractors carry out their business and conduct their transactions with ease, as well as promote the happiness of stakeholders. We further provide an encouraging environment that allows for the building and consolidation of strong and long-term co-operative relationships with our partners to ensure the prosperity of our work and their businesses,” Al Tayer said.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, highlighted DEWA's commitment to providing smart and innovative services and programmes to accelerate the provision of access to electricity and water services in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.

Consultants and contractors can also benefit from DEWA’s Soqoor Programme, Marafeq Smart Feature and the OWNEK awareness initiative, in addition to enjoying access to the second edition of its Infrastructure NOC Technical Manual. They can easily complete their transactions at any time through DEWA’s website (www.dewa.gov.ae) and smart app, without the need to visit DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres.