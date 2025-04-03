Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that its SAR964 million ($257 million) utility project - Madinah 3 Wastewater plant - has begun commercial operations.

The key facility boasts a 200,000 cu m/day capacity which is expandable to 375,000 cu m/day in emergency situations.

The SAR964 million ($257 million) project was developed by a consortium led by Spanish infrastructure major Acciona with prominent local firms - International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea) and Tamasuk as partners.

SWPC said the project has been implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model.

As per the purchase deal with the consortium, Acciona will be responsible for the facility’s development, design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance over a 25-year period from the date of commercial operations.

A state-of-the-art facility, the Madinah plant had treated more than 5 million cu m of wastewater during Ramadan and converted into water suitable for industrial and agricultural use, thus contributing to reducing the environmental impact and improving the quality of life for its residents, said a statement from SWPC.

Last year Acciona had celebrated it key safety milestone at Madinah-3 project site clocking two million man-hours without Lost-Time Injuries (LTI).

Hassan Allam Construction was responsible for the civil works of the Madinah 3 plant.-TradeArabia News Service

