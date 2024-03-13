The number of applications for renewable energy projects nearly doubled in January, reflecting growing interest in the sector following the introduction of facilities as part of a strategy to expand the use of renewable sources in the Arab country.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) said it received 55 project applications last January compared with 28 applications in January 2023.

In a report on Tuesday, EMRC said those applications were part of 879 energy project applications covering solar, wind and nuclear energy, oil and gas, and petroleum products.

EMRC said last year it is working to improve energy investment laws within the national energy strategy which targets boosting renewable energy sources from 27 percent to 31 percent in 2030 and eventually to 50 percent.

