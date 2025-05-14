The US-based Fortress Investment Group and alternative asset manager Kimmeridge have announced plans to set up offices in Abu Dhabi, the latest in a series of high-profile names setting up outposts in the region to attract clients from across the region.

Fortress, which is backed by Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala, has announced plans to open a new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The opening follows the April 2025 announcement of a $1 billion partnership between Mubadala Investment Company and Fortress, focused on credit and special situations co-investment opportunities.

Drew McKnight, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Fortress, said the Abu Dhabi hub was part of their plan of looking at the Gulf region as a long-term investment and capital partner.

The opening of the Kimmeridge office in Abu Dhabi also follows on from Mubadala Energy’s deal with the energy-focused alternative asset manager in April to acquire a 24.10% interest in Kimmeridge’s US upstream and LNG player SoTex.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

