DUBAI - Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC has reported solid first-quarter results for 2025, with a 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in operating income to AED294 million.

Net profit after tax rose 10 percent YoY to AED109 million, up from AED98.7 million in the same period last year. EBITDA climbed 13 percent YoY to AED138 million, with an EBITDA margin of 46.8 percent, driven by higher operating income.

The company recorded a 1 percent YoY increase in total transactions, reaching 12.5 million. Banknote transaction value rose 6 percent to AED22 billion, while salary disbursals under the Wage Protection System (WPS) jumped 27 percent to 2.5 million.

Digital channels saw a 16 percent YoY rise in transactions, accounting for 24 percent of total outward remittances, reflecting the growing role of digital platforms in the Al Ansari's operations.

Commenting on the results, Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said, “Despite ongoing geopolitical challenges and fierce competition, we achieved solid growth across our core segments through disciplined execution and an unwavering focus on customer experience.”

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said that a key milestone during the first quarter was the closing of the BFC acquisition, which marks a major step forward in Al Ansari's regional growth strategy.

He also announced the launch of digital wallet, expected to transform how customers manage their finances and drive innovation in the market.