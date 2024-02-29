Jordan is working to boost reliance on renewable energy sources to 31 percent in 2030 through expansion of existing networks and setting up new projects, a Jordanian energy official was quoted on Thursday as saying.

The Arab country is also working to reduce domestic power consumption by around 9 percent as part of its 2020-2030 energy strategy, said Amani Azzam, Secretary General of the Jordanian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Azzam told Jordan’s Alghad daily that heavy investments over the past years have allowed Amman to raise the share of solar and other renewable energy in the total mix to nearly 27 percent at the end of 2023.

“We are working to increase that level to 31 percent by 2030 as per targets set in the 2020-2030 energy strategy… we are also working to reduce energy consumption by 9 percent through upgrading efficiency,” she said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

