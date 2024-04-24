Jordan has finished drafting a revised renewable energy law and presented it to Parliament for approval following the signing of agreements with foreign firms for the construction of ammonia and hydrogen plants.

The cabinet has initially endorsed the revised law which includes an improved infrastructure for renewable energy projects, Alghad newspaper said on Wednesday.

“The revised law has been presented to Parliament, which will soon hold a debate and pass it as a law,” the report said.

According to the paper, the new law is needed to ensure the success of green hydrogen and ammonia projects which will be set up in Jordan, including a $1.5 billion plant to be built in the Southern Jordanian port of Aqaba.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

