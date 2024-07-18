KBR has been awarded an advisory consulting contract by Kuwait Oil Company for the development of a country wide masterplan for the production of 17GW of renewables and 25GW of green hydrogen by 2050.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide advisory consulting services to develop a phased strategy for the deployment of significant wind and solar power, combined with power storage capability.

The renewable power capability will be linked to the production of green hydrogen for internal industrial use, as well as for export purposes.

This work is expected to be performed over the next 18 months, with KBR developing a market analysis, techno-commercial feasibility studies, as well training of Kuwaiti nationals.

"We are excited to be a part of this significant national level strategy in Kuwait, as we continue to grow our presence in country," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This win highlights our advisory capabilities in the development of major energy transition investments at a national level, supported by decades of successful project delivery and technology deployment in the GCC region. It is indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to Kuwait, sustainability and the energy transition."

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).