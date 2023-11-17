PHOTO
A consortium of Amarenco and H2 Global Energy have signed an agreement with Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to develop a €9 billion green ammonia project.
The facility, upon completion, will produce one million metric tonnes of green ammonia annually using 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy.
Amarenco is an Irish/French independent renewable energy power producer with over 10 years of experience in the global market. The company invests up to €1 billion annually in 16 countries distributed among three continents with a major focus on decarbonisation, agri-solar applications and renewable energy development.
H2 Global Energy is a green hydrogen developer with offices in Switzerland and UAE. The company’s purpose is to invest in and drive the development of green hydrogen and ammonia projects on a global scale with a focus on the MENA region.
(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)
