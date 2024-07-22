US-based engineering and technology company KBR announced on Monday that its blue ammonia technology has been selected by Shell for its Blue Horizons low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia project in Duqm, Oman.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide licensed proprietary engineering design for the 3,000 metric tonnes per day ammonia plant utilising hydrogen produced by Shell's Blue Hydrogen technology, a press statement by the NYSE-listed company said.

Last week, Kuwait Oil Company awarded KBR an advisory consulting contract for the development of a country wide masterplan for the production of 17 gigawatts (GW) of renewables and 25GW of green hydrogen by 2050.

The renewable power capability, consisting of wind and solar power, combined with power storage, will be linked to the production of green hydrogen for internal industrial use, as well as for export purposes. KBR said the his work is expected to be performed over the next 18 months, with KBR developing a market analysis, techno-commercial feasibility studies, as well training of Kuwaiti nationals.

Last week, Oman Daily Observer reported that Shell appointed UK-listed Wood the contract to deliver the pre-FEED package as well as the CO2 pipeline and injection facilities for the Blue Horizons project. Shell's partners for the project include Omani comapnies OQ, OQGN and PDO.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa