Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Governor of New Valley Mohamed Al-Zamlout witnessed the signing of final contracts to begin implementation of the industrial complex for phosphoric acid production at Abu Tartur Plateau, according to a statement.

The signing of the agreements took place at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

It aligns with the government’s strategy to maximize the economic return from Egypt’s mineral wealth.

The Chinese consortium CSCEC Egypt will build the industrial complex.

The complex is set to be one of the largest industrial projects aimed at enhancing the added value of Egyptian mineral resources, specifically phosphate ore.

The project will see a total investment of $658 million.

It supports the state’s policy of directing industrial development toward promising regions, ensuring optimal utilization of mineral resources, accelerating investment in southern Egypt, and securing real and sustainable job opportunities for local residents.