Moroccan phosphate and fertiliser producer OCP has selected Worley Chemetics’ proprietary sulphuric acid technology for its three greenfield sulphuric acid plants located at the Mzinda Phosphate Hub (MPH).

The notice of award given by OCP to Canada-based Worley Chemetics is subject to the signing of the contract, a statement issued last week by its Australia-headquartered parent Worley said.

The contract value wasn’t disclosed.

Under the contract, Worley Chemetics will supply to OCP its proprietary sulphuric acid technology and process and proprietary equipment and will also provide detailed engineering, procurement, and advisory site services.

The OCP MPH project is a part of the OCP Green Investment programme, which aims to sustainably increase the company’s fertiliser production annual capacity from 12 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes by 2027 using clean energy and non-conventional water.

The statement noted that Worley Chemetics’ technology reduces stack emissions by producing increased CO2-emission-free electrical power. Air cooling will be used to conserve and reduce the plant water usage while recovered low-grade heat will be converted into steam for maximum heat recovery.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

