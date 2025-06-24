Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir has ordered the formation of a mini committee to develop effective solutions for combating customs evasion—a practice that poses a growing threat to local industry, state revenues, and product quality in the Egyptian market.

The committee, announced during the 26th meeting of the Ministerial Group for Industrial Development held Monday, will include representatives from the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, the Egyptian Customs Authority, the Organization for Standards and Quality, the General Organization for Export and Import Control, the Federation of Egyptian Industries, and a private-sector company owner.

Its mandate is to formulate recommendations aimed at curbing customs evasion while safeguarding the interests of domestic manufacturers and improving market integrity.

At the start of the meeting, Minister Al-Wazir reviewed the outcomes of his recent visit to the Abu Rawash Industrial Zone, which currently hosts 800 facilities and is expected to expand to 1,000. He highlighted the zone’s most pressing challenge: inadequate basic infrastructure, which is hampering production and hindering operational efficiency.

He called for urgent inter-ministerial cooperation—particularly from the Ministries of Housing and Irrigation—to upgrade infrastructure in the zone and expedite the establishment of a water and wastewater treatment plant. Approvals and permits for the plant have already been obtained, with financial allocations being finalised in coordination with the Giza Governorate.

Al-Wazir also urged authorities to boost the zone’s utilities capacity, particularly given the presence of major labour-intensive factories with export capabilities. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Communities has been tasked with preparing a detailed plan for the plant, to be presented at the next ministerial group meeting.

The session also reviewed complaints from several Egyptian manufacturers of filtration systems regarding the negative impact of customs evasion on their operations. The discussion included a review of the automated classification and pricing mechanism currently employed by the Customs Authority, which determines reference prices for import valuation purposes.

The group also assessed the status of three companies previously granted single industrial licences to establish factories in animal feed production, rubber recycling, and food packaging. These companies had exceeded the designated timelines for setting up their operations. Consequently, the committee approved the withdrawal of the allocated land and its reallocation to more committed investors, particularly in cases where land hoarding was evident.

Minister Al-Wazir emphasised the need for a thorough evaluation of all future applicants for the single licence, ensuring that projects secure the necessary technical approvals and environmental clearances. He reaffirmed that such licences should be limited to strategic projects, and that all relevant agencies must issue approvals within specified timeframes. Additionally, the consolidated industrial committee will carry out regular inspections of projects granted the licence.

The meeting also reviewed progress by the Arab Organization for Industrialization to localise the production of water pumps at its Engine Factory. The organisation has successfully manufactured water lifting pumps with 78% local content and split-case pumps with 80% local content, both approved by the National Authority for Potable Water and Sewage.

Further advancements include the production of the first prototype of horizontal centrifugal pumps, and the assembly of additional pump types—such as submersible, horizontal, and vertical split-case pumps—in cooperation with international partners. These models incorporate local content ranging from 40% to 80%, marking a significant step towards import substitution and industrial self-reliance.

