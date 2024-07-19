MUSCAT: A landmark partnership announced by Oman’s national transport operator Mwasalat with US-based sustainable aviation pioneer Odys Aviation earlier this week, will pave the way for the introduction – for the first time - of uncrewed aircraft in supporting the country’s aerial logistics goals.

California-headquartered Odys Aviation is currently developing the next generation of vertical take and landing (VTOL) aircraft that use hybrid-electric propulsion systems to deliver the optimal balance between performance and sustainability.

Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on the development of programmes centring on the planned deployment of a fleet of 25 of Odys’ Laila generation of uncrewed aircraft in Oman. The first of these pilot programmes is targeted for launch in 2025 along unpopulated and defined routes, the companies said in a joint announcement.

According to Odys, Laila is a hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed in multiple configurations for cargo and capable of transporting payloads up to 60kg with a 400 km range. Missions operated via these aircraft provide a low-carbon air cargo alternative for routes across Oman, opening up opportunities that have previously been time-consuming or inaccessible because of infrastructure and geographical challenges, the company stated.

Additionally, Odys and Mwasalat Oman will collaborate undertaking joint research and development activities to support the establishment of new aerial logistics networks leveraging Odys’ Laila aircraft. Furthermore, the two parties will work together to define aircraft maintenance operations and regulatory compliance.

Importantly, during the pilot phases, Mwasalat Oman plans to offer these aircraft for use by fellow subsidiaries of Asyad Group, including Oman Post and Asyad Group, for logistics operations. Longer term, Odys has pledged to support Mwasalat in harnessing the capabilities of the Laila fleet in providing passenger transportation, oil and gas services, security, tourism, health services and civil defence.

Welcoming the partnership, Bader al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat Oman, said: “Mwasalat is excited to be partnering with Odys Aviation to pioneer the future of sustainable air mobility in Oman using their innovative hybrid vertical takeoff and landing technology. These new air vehicles will revolutionize mobility across multiple sectors in Oman and beyond, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact across the businesses we support across the region when our pilot programs roll out in 2025.” James Dorris, CEO and Co-founder of Odys Aviation added: “The team at Odys Aviation has always been committed to advancing sustainable aviation and we’re thrilled to be working with MWASALAT’s progressive leadership to develop and implement meaningful pilot initiatives that will prove the use case for this technology.” To bolster its activities in the Gulf region, Odys also announced the appointment of Moosa al Balushi as Regional Director Business Development, based in Muscat.

“Moosa is a leading figure in the UAV industry in Oman and brings a wealth of proven experience in the regulatory space. With experience in executive roles at UVL Robotics and a track record of implementing governmental strategies in logistics, Moosa is well placed to direct initiatives to support the operation of UAVs in Oman and the GCC across both public and private sectors,” the company added.

