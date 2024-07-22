Arab Finance: The UAE-based BEEAH Group is planning to invest AED 500 million in Egypt’s waste management and the environment and sustainability sector, according to an official statement.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad and a delegation from the Emirati group.

During the meeting, both sides discussed promising cooperation opportunities in several fields, including waste management, renewables, green hydrogen, and water desalination.

As for representatives of BEEAH, they have stressed their group’s intention to build multilateral partnerships with local and foreign partners and manage investment funds to mitigate anticipated risks.

