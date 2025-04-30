Egypt’s Gypto Pharma (Medicine City) and US-based Dawa Pharmaceuticals signed a strategic alliance agreement on Tuesday aimed at strengthening Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry and achieving US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) qualification for Gypto Pharma’s facilities.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing ceremony at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. The event was attended by senior officials including Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Investment Hassan El Khatib, presidential health advisor Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din, the heads of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) and the Unified Procurement Authority (UPA), US Ambassador to Cairo Herro Mustafa Garg, and Qatari Ambassador Tariq Ali Faraj Al-Ansari.

The agreement was signed by Amr Mamdouh, Chairperson of Gypto Pharma, and Hossam Abdel Maksoud, Chairperson and CEO of Dawa Pharmaceuticals.

Prime Minister Madbouly stated that Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry is a “vital field for new trade and investment and mutual growth between the United States and Egypt” and receives significant attention from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. He noted the president’s support for localising vital industries, including pharmaceuticals, and seeking new export markets such as the United States.

Madbouly emphasised the partnership’s importance in bringing “advanced American equipment and expertise to Egypt” and supporting efforts to gain FDA accreditation. He said this would enhance the Egyptian pharmaceutical industry’s regional and international standing and confirm its readiness to compete globally.

“The economic partnership between Egypt and the United States continues to grow,” Madbouly said, adding that the agreement is “another example of our two countries’ cooperation to create shared economic prosperity for both countries.”

US Ambassador Garg highlighted the agreement’s significance: “The critical element in this historic agreement between Dawa Pharmaceuticals and Gypto Pharma is the provision of advanced American equipment and technology alongside know-how to expand the production of Egyptian medicines throughout Africa and the Middle East.” She added that the partnership underscores “the strength of our bilateral economic relationship and the shared prosperity it brings to both Egypt and the United States.”

Mamdouh of Gypto Pharma called the partnership an “important step towards achieving the company’s vision of being a regional hub for the pharmaceutical industry,” leveraging its existing infrastructure. He noted recent successes, including partnerships with seven international firms for joint manufacturing and technology transfer, and the launch of essential medicines.

“This alliance aims to invest in developing Gypto Pharma’s production capabilities, adding new lines and modern systems according to the requirements of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and qualifying for export to the US market,” Mamdouh said. He stressed the alignment with state goals of encouraging investment, localising industries, and boosting exports.

Abdel Maksoud of Dawa Pharmaceuticals expressed pride in the partnership, calling it a “pivotal step towards supporting innovation efforts and industrial integration in the pharmaceutical industry field.” He described Gypto Pharma as a “strategic partner with advanced industrial capabilities, and a clear vision.” Abdel Maksoud affirmed Dawa’s commitment to “transferring the necessary technical expertise and know-how to support Gypto Pharma in obtaining the qualification of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” enabling US market entry and enhancing local manufacturing to global standards.

The statement noted the agreement aims to enhance bilateral trade and investment in pharmaceutical innovation, improve products for consumers in both countries, and boost the value of their respective biopharmaceutical industries.

