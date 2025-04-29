Muscat: Oman has taken a major leap toward expanding its renewable energy landscape with the signing of a $565 million agreement to establish a state-of-the-art solar manufacturing plant in SOHAR Freezone.

Announced during the Advantage Oman Forum in Muscat, the landmark project, facilitated by Invest Oman, underscores the Sultanate’s commitment to clean energy and industrial diversification under Oman Vision 2040.

The agreement was signed between JA Solar Energy — one of the world’s top four manufacturers and suppliers of high-efficiency solar cells and modules — and key Omani entities including Invest Oman, SOHAR Port and Freezone, and Majis Industrial Services.

With operations scheduled to commence in 2025, the facility will cover 32.8 hectares in the second phase of the SOHAR Freezone.

It will boast an annual production capacity of 6 gigawatts of solar cells and 3 gigawatts of solar modules, serving major markets across Europe, the United States, and the region. The project represents a coordinated effort between multiple government bodies, including the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), the Authority for Public Services Regulation, Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), NAMA Supply, and Majis Industrial Services, with Invest Oman playing a central enabling role.

Ibtisam Al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, said: “The signing of these landmark agreements underscores Oman’s commitment to fostering a competitive and sustainable investment environment.

“This project aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by enhancing renewable energy capabilities, creating economic value, and driving innovation in clean energy technologies.

“Through Invest Oman’s collaborative efforts, the Sultanate continues to position itself as a global hub for strategic, sustainable investments.”

She added, “As the government’s dedicated gateway for investment promotion, Invest Oman played a pivotal role in realising this project. The plant’s advanced technology and large-scale production will significantly boost the country’s renewable energy potential and contribute to global sustainability efforts.”

Mohammed Al Shizawi, Acting CEO of SOHAR Freezone, highlighted the project’s broader significance. He said: “The expansion of SOHAR Freezone highlights our strong appeal to investors and our key role in driving economic growth. With its strategic advantages and advanced infrastructure, the freezone is the perfect foundation for innovative projects like this one. By localising solar panel production, we reduce our carbon footprint and set a new sustainability benchmark, while strengthening the renewable energy cluster and downstream industries.”

Victor Yang, President of JA Solar’s Investment and Financing Center, said the plant would strengthen the regional and global solar supply chain. “Our facility marks a significant advancement in the solar PV supply chain. The strategic location within SOHAR Freezone offers essential logistics and positions us in a rapidly growing renewable energy hub. By utilising cutting-edge technologies, we aim to produce high-quality, affordable solar cells and panels that enhance accessibility and attract global investment, while expanding our presence in key markets,” he said.

Fan Jingchao, General Manager of JA Solar OM (FZC) SPC, said: “This facility integrates all key components from polysilicon to modules, and will accelerate the clean energy transition. Our investment strengthens Oman’s renewable infrastructure and contributes meaningfully to global sustainability goals.”

With Phase 1 of SOHAR Freezone already 85% leased, Phase 2 — where the new facility will be located — is actively expanding to meet rising demand across its 675 hectares of land. The establishment of this manufacturing plant further solidifies SOHAR Freezone’s growing reputation as a strategic hub for sustainable industrial development and global trade.

The solar manufacturing project is poised to play a transformative role in advancing Oman’s clean energy transition, driving industrial diversification, and reinforcing the Sultanate’s emergence as a regional leader in renewable technologies.

