DOHA: Qatar has made significant strides in advancing its circular economy and recycling initiatives, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Domestic Solid Waste Management Center (DSWMC) transformed wastes into approximately 277,000 megawatt-hours of electricity last year, contributing to both its operations and the national grid. The center also produced over 40,000 tonnes of fertilizers in 2024 from green waste of farms, afforestation projects, and green spaces, in addition to wood factory waste, which is mixed with fertilizer and soil to improve soil quality and maintain acceptable soil moisture levels.

Located in Mesaieed, the DSWMC is one of the largest specialised waste management facilities in the Middle East, covering an area of three square kilometres, receiving 828,000 tonnes of household waste annually, at a rate of 2,300 tonnes per day. The Ministry of Municipality’s 2024-2030 strategy aims at implementing the National Integrated Solid Waste Program, which includes designing and building a new engineering landfill, closing and planting old landfills, segregation of waste at the source, and increasing the percentage of recycled materials, as part of efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability.

Additionally, the Ministry of Municipality allocated 51 plots of land for recycling factories in Al Afjah, promoting private sector's involvement in the recycling industry. Located in the Mesaieed Industrial Area, approximately 40 kilometres south of Doha, Al Afjah is being developed as a hub for recycling industry to meet Qatar’s ambitious goals for sustainability and circular economy.

Al Afjah area for Recycling Industries was established by Qatar to forge partnerships between the government and private sectors in a bid to support the circular economy. The activities allowed to be carried out in Al Afjah include recycling oil, medical waste, wood, metal, electronic items, plastic, tyres, batteries, segregation and recycling of construction waste and producing organic cement, and recycling glass and cloth, among others. The Ministry of Municipality is providing recyclable materials to recycling factories operating in Qatar to enhance recycling practices and promote sustainability and a circular economy.

The ministry is running an Integrated National Solid Waste Management Programme for an integrated development of all facilities and systems for collecting, transporting, and managing solid waste until 2030, following principles of circular economy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The programme also aims to educate people about the importance of rationalising all uses to reduce waste in general.

The Ministry of Municipality is providing containers all over the country in phases for disposing of recyclable materials and organic waste separately under the waste sorting at source programme.

The second phase of the waste sorting at source programme, which is being implemented in Doha at first, will run for over two years until 2025 and will cover all households. The waste sorting at source programme will be launched in Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Shamal in 2026.

By the end of 2027, the programme will be implemented in Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah and Al Sheehaniya. The programme, run by the Ministry of Municipality, aims to boost recycling for sustainability and a circular economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sorting out waste at source is part of general cleanliness which brings many economic and environmental benefits such as reducing large quantities of waste going to landfills, and ensuring sustainability and environment preservation.

The Ministry of Municipality is also running public awareness campaigns, such as the Qatar Zero Waste campaign, and it organised conferences and exhibitions to promote recycling and sustainability. These initiatives reflect Qatar’s dedication to fostering a sustainable and environmentally responsible future through robust recycling and waste management practices.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper