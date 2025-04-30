UAE - OMODA & JAECOO, leading vehicle manufacturers, have established a 12,000-sq-m regional spare parts distribution hub in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The largest of its kind hub in the Middle East for a Chinese automotive brand, this facility has been launched through a strategic partnership with global logistics leader Maersk.

The hub ensures 100% spare parts availability and delivery within 24 to 48 hours, setting new benchmarks for aftersales support and operational readiness in the region, said Alaa Shata, Regional Brand Manager at OMODA & JAECOO.

Their UAE strategy is underpinned by a strong local presence through partnerships with AutoRun (Dubai), MAHY Khoory Automotive (Abu Dhabi), and Galadari Automobiles (Northern Emirates)—ensuring nationwide access, support, and customer engagement, she said

“OMODA & JAECOO is not simply introducing cars—they’re delivering an ecosystem of intelligent mobility built on innovation, service, and user-centric design. Their approach reflects a broader global shift: where success in the automotive industry is no longer defined solely by horsepower or pricing, but by how well a brand integrates with people’s lives, values, and aspirations,” Shata said.

Earlier this year, OMODA & JAECOO officially launched in the UAE with three flagship models designed for a new generation of drivers -- the intelligent and tech-forward OMODA C5, the versatile JAECOO J7, and the premium off-road-capable JAECOO J8. These vehicles bring together artificial intelligence, advanced driver assistance systems, and a design language tailored to digital lifestyles. With features like AI-powered cockpits, adaptive driving modes, and elevated in-cabin connectivity, they represent a clear shift toward more experiential, future-focused driving. - TradeArabia News Service

