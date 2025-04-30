MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) signed yesterday, April 29, a Memorandum of Cooperation with OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) to implement an Energy Excellence Programme. This initiative is part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions in economic zones, free zones and industrial cities, and to support the implementation of the national strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The memorandum also aims to explore potential cooperation opportunities in identifying and implementing energy efficiency initiatives and related certifications.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed on behalf of OPAZ by Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of OPAZ, and on behalf of OQAE by Najla al Jamali, CEO of OAQE.

The areas of cooperation under the memorandum include providing support and consultancy services for energy efficiency assessments and decarbonisation of certain technical and non-technical assets owned by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones; identifying and implementing energy efficiency improvement projects through performance contracting if both parties wish; supporting and advising the Authority on obtaining ISO 50001 certification in energy management; and providing consultancy services for developing an energy strategy for OPAZ.

Eng Mazin bin Mansour al Balushi, Head of the Technical Studies Section at the Public Authority, stated that the Authority places great importance on environmental preservation and carbon emission reduction across the economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities under its supervision. The implementation of the Energy Excellence Programme comes in line with these objectives.

He emphasised that the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation reflects the Authority’s commitment to achieving Oman Vision 2040 objectives under the priority area of environment and natural resources. He pointed out that in recent years, the Authority has signed numerous agreements and memoranda of cooperation to establish projects in green hydrogen, green ammonia, green steel, and direct reduced iron, reflecting the Authority’s dedication to promoting environmental sustainability in line with national sustainability goals.

He further explained that the Energy Excellence Programme will contribute to improving energy usage in the economic zones, free zones and industrial cities, and will have a positive impact on enhancing innovation and developing human capital in the areas under the Authority’s supervision.

OQAE provides a range of consulting services and solutions in energy efficiency, decarbonisation, and renewable energy for various companies under the OQ Group as well as external clients. Energy Excellence Programmes are among the environmental sustainability initiatives that are receiving growing global attention due to their significant economic and environmental benefits.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).