Riyadh - Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company (Jamjoom Pharma) achieved net profits amounting to SAR 157.03 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual growth of 52.50% from SAR 102.97 million.

Revenues soared by 18.69% to SAR 457.53 million in Q1-25 from SAR 385.46 million in Q1-24, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) recorded a jump to SAR 2.24 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 1.47 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 204.26% from SAR 51.61 million in Q4-24, while the revenues increased by 76.17% from SAR 259.70 million.

The comapny's net profits reached SAR 356.52 million in 2024, up 21.93% YoY from SAR 292.40 million.

