Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has named the consortium of local company Miahona and Belgian-French company BESIX as the preferred bidder for its Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment (ISTP) project.

The project involves the construction and operation of a 200,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) sewage treatment plant and a Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) re-use system consisting of 32km transmission pipeline with a capacity of 400,000 m3, a pumping station and TSE reservoir tanks with a capacity of 200,000 m3.

SWPC said in a statement dated 23 October that the preferred bidder submitted a levelised treatment cost tariff of 1.9407 Saudi riyals/m3, equivalent to $0.52/m3, for the project.

The consortium of Spain's Acciona and local company Ajlan & Bros, which was named as the reserve bidder, submitted a tariff of 2.2041 riyals/m3 or $0.59/m3.

The project targets commercial operation by the third quarter of 2026, the SWPC statement said.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

