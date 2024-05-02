

Dubai Municipality’s Sewerage and Recycled Water Projects Department is expected to award the study, preliminary design, and construction supervision consultancy contract for its Jabel Ali Sewage Treatment Plant (Phase 3) Extension, Jebel Ali, Dubai, by second quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The Request for Proposal for the studies, design and construction supervision consultancy contract was issued on 22 January 2024 and the bid submission was scheduled on 22 April 2024. The consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by early June 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the studies, which include submitting a report on existing Phase 1 and 2 known issues with rectification recommendations and P-Removal capacity analysis, Lessons Learned Report and recommendations on designs used in Phase 1 and 2, Inlet and Outlet Flow Profile Report and database. Inlet Water Quality analysis, optimisation for BioWin influent specifier, Report on existing BioWin Models for Phase 1 and 2, BioWin Model for Phase 3, Project Management.

The scope also includes consultancy services for preliminary design, preparation of tender documents, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) prequalification and tendering, cost estimation, PPP tender documents and contract preparation.

The overall project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $120 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

