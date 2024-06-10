Saudi's National Water Company (NWC) announced on Monday that it has signed a long-term contract worth more than 555 million Saudi riyals ($148 million) with Spain's Aguas de Valencia Company to rehabilitate, operate, and maintain two sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Taif for 15 years.



The two STPs have a total treatment capacity of 147,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), NWC said in a statement.



The Spanish company submitted a levelised treatment cost tariff of SAR0.67/m3, equivalent to $0.18/m3, according to the statement.



NWC has completed signing 8 contracts under its Long-Term Operation and Maintenance (LTOM) programme, which aims to rehabilitate existing assets with capital investments at competitive prices.



The state-owned company said that it intends to offer 113 existing treatment plants under LTOM starting this year with a total capacity of 2.4 million m3/day.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

