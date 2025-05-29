National Central Cooling Company, Tabreed, operates a district cooling network comprising 92 plants across six countries, delivering over 1.3 million refrigeration tonnes to its customers, all centrally managed through its control centre in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress held at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, Khalid Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Tabreed, said artificial intelligence will play a pivotal role in the next phase of enhancing energy efficiency in district cooling operations and reducing further carbon emissions.

He highlighted that Tabreed is the first district cooling company in the region to collect vast volumes of real operational data over more than 27 years, which has enabled it to accelerate digital transformation and implement AI in its operations. This is demonstrated through its control and monitoring centre located on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, which remotely oversees and manages all of Tabreed’s plants across the six countries.

Al Marzooqi added that reaching this level means full automation of plant operations and activation of 24/7 monitoring and control systems, laying the groundwork for the next step—leveraging AI capabilities to proactively optimise plant performance and align production with cooling demand.

This, he explained, boosts energy efficiency, reduces pressure on power grids, and ultimately enhances the role of district cooling in cutting carbon emissions and supporting global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.