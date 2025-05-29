Reaffirming its longstanding commitment to international cooperation and sustainable development, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) joined the official UAE delegation on a high-level visit to the Republic of Lebanon, aimed at strengthening economic ties and advancing strategic partnerships.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with President Joseph Aoun in a working visit to the UAE in May, and the two leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation in economic, investment, and government sectors.

As part of this effort, the ADFD was tasked to send a delegation to Lebanon to assess potential joint projects, while the UAE’s Knowledge Exchange Office was tasked with visiting Beirut to share best practices on government performance and institutional excellence.

The three-day visit brought together senior UAE officials and Lebanese leadership to explore collaborative solutions that support Lebanon’s economic recovery and future growth.

The delegation met with General Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, where discussions centered around enhancing bilateral cooperation and supporting Lebanon’s economic development efforts.

Meetings were also held with Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, and ministers from the Ministries of Finance, Energy and Water, Education, Health, Public Works, Telecommunications, and Interior.

The delegation also engaged with several national institutions such as the Central Bank of Lebanon, the Higher Relief Council, and the Council for Development and Reconstruction.

ADFD also visited the Banque de l'Habitat (Housing Bank) in Beirut to explore cooperation on offering concessional loans to support housing solutions and enable citizens to access affordable housing. Both parties agreed to continue coordination, including upcoming meetings in Abu Dhabi to discuss project implementation and follow-up on proposed initiatives.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, “The Fund’s participation underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting friendly nations, continuing its leading role in fostering international cooperation. ADFD’s partnership with Lebanon spans over five decades, during which we have helped implement strategic development projects across vital sectors such as infrastructure, education, energy, and healthcare.”

He added, “Our presence in Lebanon today reaffirms our deep commitment to supporting its government in tackling economic challenges and enhancing the quality of life for the Lebanese people. We aim to leverage our expertise and partnerships to help develop sustainable solutions that align with the country’s aspirations for recovery and reconstruction.”

During the Knowledge Exchange Forum, Lebanese Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam praised ADFD’s instrumental role in supporting Lebanon’s development journey since the 1970s, describing the Fund as a trusted partner throughout various stages of national progress and an enabler of tangible improvements across key sectors.

Site visits to the Port of Beirut, Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut Governmental Hospital, and various public service institutions further underscored the delegation’s focus on identifying immediate priorities and potential areas of collaboration.