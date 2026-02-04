Arzan Wealth (DIFC), a Dubai-based investment advisory firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has announced that it has successfully advised on a partial exit from a portfolio of radiology centres located in Long Island, New York.

The transaction represents the first realisation from the portfolio, which was acquired in March 2025, and was completed at an attractive valuation despite ongoing headwinds across US real estate capital markets, underscoring continued investor demand for high-quality healthcare assets with resilient income characteristics.

The partial exit was achieved at a property-level IRR of 29.7% inclusive of annual cash distributions of approximately 8%, said the statement.

Following the exit, investors continue to hold exposure to the remaining assets, representing approximately 75% of the original portfolio equity. Both the remaining assets continue to generate stable monthly income at an annualized distribution of approximately 8.0%.

Arzan Wealth CEO Muhannad Abulhasan said: "This transaction demonstrates our ability to execute successful exits and deliver strong outcomes for investors even in challenging market conditions. Healthcare real estate continues to benefit from defensive fundamentals, and disciplined execution remains central to our advisory approach."

"Arzan Wealth continues to advise on the remaining assets within the portfolio and will actively assess market conditions with a view to optimizing value and liquidity for investors over the remaining hold period," he added.

