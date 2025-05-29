Oman is studying grid interconnections with Yemen and Oman, according to local media reports.

Iran and Oman signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 27 May 2025 to review the feasibility study for an electrical interconnection project during the official visit of the Iranian President to the Sultanate.

A techno-economic feasibility study on connecting Iran and Oman through HVDC cables was conducted by Monenco Iran Consulting Engineers in 2018 but was not pursued.

Meanwhile, local English language newspaper Oman Daily Observer reported on Wednesday that Monenco has been awarded a feasibility study contract for the Oman-Yemen interconnection project by the Sultanate's national grid operator Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC).

A second interconnection between Oman and UAE as part of the regional GCCIA grid is in the design stage, according to the report.

