Royal Jordanian has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo aircraft, leased from global lessor Avolon. This marks a key milestone in the airline’s comprehensive fleet renewal programme, which will see a total of 20 A320neo Family aircraft join its fleet over the coming years.

Royal Jordanian’s first A320neo is configured with a 180 seat all-economy layout, designed for customer comfort and efficient operations across its regional network. Future deliveries will feature a variety of cabin configurations, from all-economy to premium layouts including lie flat beds on A321neo.

The arrival of the first A320neo reinforces the long-standing partnership between Airbus and Royal Jordanian, while supporting the airline’s goals of improved fuel efficiency and reduced CO₂ emissions. Passengers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience thanks to Airbus’ signature Airspace cabin, including advanced full cabin lighting and larger overhead XL storage bins.

The new A320neo fleet will seamlessly serve Royal Jordanian’s key markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, offering exceptional versatility from shorter regional flights to premium long-haul journeys.

The Airbus A320neo Family is the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft family, with more than 11,000 orders from over 130 customers globally. It combines advanced aerodynamics, new-generation engines, and enhanced cabin features to deliver unprecedented efficiency, comfort, and operational flexibility. -

