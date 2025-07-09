RIYADH —The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that it imposed financial penalties exceeding SR2.8 million for a total of 87 civil aviation violations during the second quarter of 2025.

The fines were slapped on entities and individuals who failed to comply with the Civil Aviation Law, executive rules, and directives issued by GACA, according to a report by GACA’s pertinent committee.

Of the total, 63 violations were recorded against air carriers for not adhering to the Passenger Rights Protection Regulation, resulting in fines exceeding SR1.9 million. Additionally, SR70,000 in fines were issued for 13 violations by air carriers for failing to verify required passenger documentation and for not adhering to approved time slots. GACA also imposed SR775,000 in fines for 8 violations against companies and air carriers for non-compliance with its regulations and instructions.

Regarding individuals, a total of SR10,000 in fines was imposed for three violations by passengers for failing to comply with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Law and for engaging in inappropriate behavior onboard aircraft.

GACA emphasized that these actions reflect its commitment to transparency and clarity, reaffirming its ongoing regulatory and supervisory role in the aviation sector. The authority underscored its dedication to enhancing the passenger experience and improving the quality of air transport services in Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).