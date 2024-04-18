Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has won a long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for sewage treatment plants (STPs) package 7 in Al Ahsa city from the state-run National Water Company.

The company will handle the design, rehabilitation works, testing and commissioning, full operation and maintenance and handover of three existing and one new STP, it said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange on Thursday.



The value of the contract is 1.72 billion Saudi riyals ($485.17 million).



The package includes the existing Al Hafuf 1, Al Oyun and Al Omran STPs, as well as the new Al Hafuf 2.



The rehabilitation shall be completed in two phases over a period of 36 months from the contract date. The O&M contract has a duration of 15 years from the contract date.



The total design treatment capacity of the plants will increase to 472,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) from 457,500 m3/day, the statement said.



