Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is expected to appoint the developer for its Al-Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in Riyadh province by the fourth quarter of 2022.

On 6 June 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had prequalified 24 bidders for the ISTP project with ultimate treatment capacity of 200,000 cubic metres/day.

The Invitation to Bid and Engineering, Procurement and Construction tender for the ISTP is expected to be issued in August 2022 and the winner is expected to be announced in mid of fourth quarter of 2022, a source told Zawya Projects.

The project is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2024, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $200 million.

The project would be developed on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis for a 25-year period.

